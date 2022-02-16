California State Teachers Retirement System Has $32.27 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of W.W. Grainger worth $32,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 26.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 30.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GWW. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $497.36.

GWW opened at $469.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.43. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $367.00 and a fifty-two week high of $527.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $499.37 and its 200 day moving average is $462.48.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 32.66%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

