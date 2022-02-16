California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,322,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,986 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $33,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 394.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 73.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $269,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,787,327.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

HPE stock opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.31.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.75%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

