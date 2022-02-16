California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Trading Up 2.2%

California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB) shares were up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.20 and last traded at $18.20. Approximately 2,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.12.
California First Leasing Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CFNB)
