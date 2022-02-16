California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Trading Up 2.2%

California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB) shares were up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.20 and last traded at $18.20. Approximately 2,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.12.

California First Leasing Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CFNB)

California First Leasing Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers services through its bank subsidiary, California First National Bank and leasing subsidiary, California First Leasing Corp. It operates through the CalFirst Leasing and CalFirst Bank segments. Its primary business is secured financing provided through leasing and financing capital assets, commercial loans acquired through participation in the syndicated commercial loan market, by providing non-recourse loans to third parties secured by leases and equipment, and direct commercial loans.

