Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $922.76

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 922.76 ($12.49) and traded as low as GBX 900 ($12.18). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 900 ($12.18), with a volume of 1,083 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £118.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 903.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 922.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.