CAE (TSE:CAE) Upgraded by TD Securities to Buy

TD Securities upgraded shares of CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has C$39.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$38.00.

CAE has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of CAE to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$40.78.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$33.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.91. CAE has a 1-year low of C$29.40 and a 1-year high of C$42.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.07.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.