CAE (NYSE:CAE) Upgraded to Buy by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CAE has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut CAE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC reduced their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins raised CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.68. CAE has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $848.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.72 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in CAE by 0.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 56.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

