Cacti Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,500 Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)

Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCTAF traded up $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $43.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.20 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €20.00 ($22.73) to €21.50 ($24.43) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €22.00 ($25.00) to €18.50 ($21.02) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

