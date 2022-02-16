Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) had its target price decreased by research analysts at B. Riley from $35.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 169.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byrna Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Byrna Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

BYRN stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. Byrna Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $30.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $201.90 million, a P/E ratio of -65.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Byrna Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

