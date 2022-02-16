Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Insider Julio Garros Sells 1,050 Shares

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Bunge stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.76. 1,488,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,927. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.55. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $103.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in Bunge by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,308,743,000 after buying an additional 2,549,449 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bunge by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,214,000 after buying an additional 1,059,920 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth $48,686,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth $52,225,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Bunge by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,397,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,669,000 after buying an additional 492,334 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bunge Company Profile
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bunge (BG)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.