Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Insider Julio Garros Sells 1,050 Shares

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bunge stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.76. 1,488,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,927. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.55. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $103.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in Bunge by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,308,743,000 after buying an additional 2,549,449 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bunge by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,214,000 after buying an additional 1,059,920 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth $48,686,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth $52,225,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Bunge by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,397,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,669,000 after buying an additional 492,334 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

