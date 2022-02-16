Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.61% of Build Acquisition worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Build Acquisition by 33.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Build Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Build Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Build Acquisition alerts:

Shares of BGSX opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. Build Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Build Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software and technology-enabled services with a primary focus on North American markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Build Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.