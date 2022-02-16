BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 468,600 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the January 15th total of 638,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSQR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BSQUARE during the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BSQUARE by 188.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 179,847 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in BSQUARE during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in BSQUARE during the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BSQUARE during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSQUARE stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.60. 86 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,417. BSQUARE has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 million, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.47.

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

