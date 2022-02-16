Bruker Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bruker in a research note issued on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BRKR. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.57.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $66.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. Bruker has a 12-month low of $56.93 and a 12-month high of $92.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bruker during the second quarter worth $279,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Bruker by 12.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Bruker by 11.6% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bruker by 234.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Bruker during the second quarter worth $4,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

