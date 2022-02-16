Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in January

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Brother Industries stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.00. 722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,243. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Brother Industries has a 52-week low of $34.83 and a 52-week high of $47.43.

Get Brother Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brother Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brother Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.