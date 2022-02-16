Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.070-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $137 million-$147 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.95 million.
Several brokerages have commented on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Brooks Automation from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.
Shares of AZTA stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,061. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $70.17 and a twelve month high of $124.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.06.
About Brooks Automation
Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a �cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the �pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally.
