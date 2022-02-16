Brokers Set Expectations for Assurant, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Assurant in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.15 EPS.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $165.67 on Monday. Assurant has a 52 week low of $121.55 and a 52 week high of $172.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 11.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. State Street Corp increased its position in Assurant by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,095,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,538,000 after buying an additional 28,862 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Assurant by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,498,000 after buying an additional 28,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,749,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,056,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,625,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 919,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,359,000 after acquiring an additional 80,512 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

