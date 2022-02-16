Brokers Issue Forecasts for Mandiant Inc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mandiant in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst J. Fishbein forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Mandiant’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Get Mandiant alerts:

MNDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mandiant in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Mandiant stock opened at $18.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 0.99. Mandiant has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.58 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. Mandiant’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

In related news, COO John P. Watters purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $165,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth $280,767,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth $186,897,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Mandiant by 712.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,086,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091,453 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth $83,072,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth $62,615,000. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mandiant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandiant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.