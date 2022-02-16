Brokers Issue Forecasts for Akzo Nobel’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Akzo Nobel in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Akzo Nobel’s FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 8.63%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AKZOY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €109.00 ($123.86) to €113.00 ($128.41) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €115.00 ($130.68) to €120.00 ($136.36) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akzo Nobel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of AKZOY stock opened at $35.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.56. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $44.14.

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

