Brokerages Set Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Target Price at $28.67

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TROX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Tronox alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tronox by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,144,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,643,000 after acquiring an additional 811,955 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,304,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,412,000 after purchasing an additional 148,922 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,496,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,198,000 after purchasing an additional 401,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,955,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,844,000 after purchasing an additional 637,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tronox by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,401,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,711,000 after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TROX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.33. 20,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,476. Tronox has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average of $22.83.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.