Brokerages Set Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Target Price at C$9.48

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.48.

REAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Real Matters from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Real Matters from C$8.75 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Shares of TSE:REAL opened at C$6.23 on Wednesday. Real Matters has a 12-month low of C$5.50 and a 12-month high of C$18.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$488.29 million and a PE ratio of 14.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.