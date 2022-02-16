Brokerages Set Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Price Target at $2,700.00

Shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,700.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fevertree Drinks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt began coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:FQVTF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.00. 22,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.19. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

