Brokerages Set Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Target Price at $333.40

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $333.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of DHR opened at $269.07 on Friday. Danaher has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $299.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.34.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,684 shares of company stock worth $25,657,572. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in Danaher by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

