Brokerages Set Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Price Target at $7.35

Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.35.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDEV. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 278,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 81,126 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,053,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after buying an additional 26,592 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 748,006 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 135,829 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,000. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDEV stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.20. 224,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,498,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 5.68. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.48.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

