Brokerages Expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $309.83 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will post $309.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $309.00 million to $310.79 million. Viavi Solutions reported sales of $303.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

VIAV traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $16.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,430. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -151.73 and a beta of 0.71. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.83.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $39,942.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $38,367.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,419 shares of company stock worth $268,073 in the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 419,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,384,000 after buying an additional 21,883 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 121,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 284,477 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 20,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

