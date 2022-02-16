Brokerages Expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Target Hospitality reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Target Hospitality.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TH. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 8.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 28,231 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 87,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 53,412 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,724,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality stock opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $304.49 million, a P/E ratio of -16.61, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.01.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

