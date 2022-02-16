Brokerages Expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to report $152.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $148.24 million and the highest is $156.77 million. QuinStreet posted sales of $153.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year sales of $604.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $594.77 million to $614.53 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $677.36 million, with estimates ranging from $676.68 million to $678.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for QuinStreet.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $125.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

QNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

NASDAQ:QNST traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 503,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,953. The stock has a market cap of $651.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 0.73. QuinStreet has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $25.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 53,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $818,137.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 16,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,155,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 142,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 39,001 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuinStreet (QNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.