Brokerages Expect Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.45. Kaman posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kaman.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of KAMN stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.54. The stock had a trading volume of 86,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,238. Kaman has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $58.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kaman by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Kaman by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Kaman by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kaman by 483.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

