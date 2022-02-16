Brokerages Expect Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.43 Billion

Brokerages expect Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to announce sales of $6.43 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Flex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.47 billion. Flex posted sales of $6.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flex will report full year sales of $25.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.30 billion to $25.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $26.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.63 billion to $27.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Flex had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of FLEX traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,460,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,543,561. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Flex has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $20.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Flex by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 32,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Flex by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA boosted its position in Flex by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 658,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Flex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,664,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,530,000 after acquiring an additional 66,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Flex by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 137,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.

