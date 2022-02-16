Brokerages Expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.80. Equity Residential posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.59.

Shares of EQR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.24. The company had a trading volume of 47,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,283. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $93.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.08%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $5,978,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $882,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,338 shares of company stock worth $16,816,674. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

