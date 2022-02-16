Brokerages Expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to Announce $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Edison International (NYSE:EIX) will post $1.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Edison International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $1.04. Edison International posted earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full-year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Edison International.

EIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 3,057.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.99. The company had a trading volume of 46,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,338. Edison International has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.52 and its 200-day moving average is $61.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.30%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

