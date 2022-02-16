Brokerages Expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $125.91 Million

Brokerages predict that Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) will report $125.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $124.93 million to $127.00 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) posted sales of $116.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full-year sales of $521.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $520.60 million to $522.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $584.05 million, with estimates ranging from $579.30 million to $587.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bottomline Technologies (de).

EPAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $309,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $390,330.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,348 shares of company stock valued at $924,518 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,668,000 after buying an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,762,000 after buying an additional 93,137 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 413.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 34,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

EPAY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $56.70. 533,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,540. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $56.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlements between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

