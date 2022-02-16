Brokerages Expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $381.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will announce $381.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $379.30 million to $383.30 million. Acushnet reported sales of $420.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Acushnet.

Several brokerages have commented on GOLF. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.14.

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 60,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 154,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 197.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 49.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,013. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.11. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

