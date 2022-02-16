Brokerages Anticipate Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to Post $0.15 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Rollins reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 2.2% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 12,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $31.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,020,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,506. Rollins has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

