Brokerages Anticipate Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.26 Million

Analysts expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to post sales of $34.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.80 million to $34.72 million. Iteris reported sales of $31.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year sales of $133.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.14 million to $134.06 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $145.32 million, with estimates ranging from $144.72 million to $145.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

ITI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum lowered Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

ITI stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 154,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,337. The firm has a market cap of $146.05 million, a PE ratio of -31.36 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92. Iteris has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $7.77.

In other news, Director Tom Thomas bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $57,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J. Joseph Bergera bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 35,800 shares of company stock worth $127,530. Corporate insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Iteris by 80.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Iteris by 424.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris during the third quarter worth $59,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

