Brokerages Anticipate i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) will report sales of $70.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.37 million. i3 Verticals posted sales of $49.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year sales of $299.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $301.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $333.45 million, with estimates ranging from $324.72 million to $343.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow i3 Verticals.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

IIIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 53,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $996,951.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,994,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,676,000 after purchasing an additional 315,358 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 559,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,746,000 after purchasing an additional 207,788 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 440,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 201,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 324,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 194,921 shares in the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $853.17 million, a P/E ratio of -80.12, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.56. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.07.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on i3 Verticals (IIIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.