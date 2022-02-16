Brokerages Anticipate ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) to Post -$0.63 EPS

Analysts expect ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the highest is ($0.52). ALX Oncology posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ALX Oncology.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ALX Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.69. 630,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,134. ALX Oncology has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $89.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 3.21.

In other news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 14,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $547,284.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Lettmann sold 76,905 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $2,463,267.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 534,288 shares of company stock valued at $15,434,892 over the last three months. 58.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 75.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 376,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,608,000 after acquiring an additional 40,566 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,263,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,039,000 after acquiring an additional 26,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,738,000 after acquiring an additional 192,610 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ALX Oncology (ALXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.