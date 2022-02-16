Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.85

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 28679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile (NYSE:BRMK)
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.