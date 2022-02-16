British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) to a sector perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.71) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,600.00.

BTI opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $46.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7354 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

