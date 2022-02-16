Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.00.

NYSE BFAM traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $131.86. 330,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,345. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.49 and a 200 day moving average of $137.90. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $113.41 and a twelve month high of $182.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

