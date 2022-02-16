Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MNRL. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

NYSE MNRL opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.62 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.96.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $365,821.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 45,419 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $1,012,843.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,249 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 15.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 41.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 72,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 21,274 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 8.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,944,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,397,000 after acquiring an additional 145,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

