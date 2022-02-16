Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.59 Million

Brokerages forecast that Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) will post sales of $65.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Braze’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.30 million to $65.80 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braze will report full-year sales of $233.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $232.90 million to $233.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $324.38 million, with estimates ranging from $314.37 million to $333.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Braze.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRZE shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.18.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,674,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,082,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,150,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,422,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRZE stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.91. The company had a trading volume of 201,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,283. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.35. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78.

About Braze

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

