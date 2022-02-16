BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BWAY. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrainsWay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BWAY opened at $7.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.67. BrainsWay has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $127.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 1.07.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BrainsWay will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWAY. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 4th quarter worth $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.95% of the company’s stock.

