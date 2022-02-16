Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 487 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $417.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $335.60 and a 1-year high of $467.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $433.83 and a 200 day moving average of $429.20.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

