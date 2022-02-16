Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Purchases 1,043 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Graphic Packaging worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPK. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.66.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.65. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $21.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

