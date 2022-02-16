Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Increases Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.30, for a total transaction of $305,383.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,432 shares of company stock worth $25,314,427. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU opened at $118.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

