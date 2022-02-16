Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 20.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,205 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Fortive by 8.6% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,917,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,903,000 after purchasing an additional 787,703 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Fortive by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,192,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,989,000 after buying an additional 1,475,443 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Fortive by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,689,000 after buying an additional 136,692 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Fortive by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,788,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,372,000 after buying an additional 1,990,922 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,732,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,580,000 after buying an additional 679,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $65.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $63.04 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

In related news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.