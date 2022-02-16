Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Grows Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 400,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,418,000 after buying an additional 208,162 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 638.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,594,000 after acquiring an additional 147,433 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 12.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 823,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,195,000 after acquiring an additional 88,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,389 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 46.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 135,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,978,000 after acquiring an additional 42,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.60.

LFUS stock opened at $259.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.59 and a 52-week high of $334.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.56, for a total transaction of $763,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,832 shares of company stock worth $1,780,300 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

