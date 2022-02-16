BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Buy

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €2.60 ($2.95) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of €2.00 ($2.27).

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BPXXY. Barclays cut shares of BPER Banca from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BPER Banca in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.60.

Get BPER Banca alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BPXXY opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. BPER Banca has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $5.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.59.

BPER Banca S.p.A. engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Activities. The Retail segment refers to individuals and joint accounts not regulated by the BPERPrivate service; sole traders; and partnerships or limited companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BPER Banca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BPER Banca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.