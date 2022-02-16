Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Shares Gap Up to $9.03

Boxed Inc (NYSE:BOXD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.03, but opened at $9.24. Boxed shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 1,528 shares.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on Boxed in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOXD. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boxed during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Boxed during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Boxed during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Boxed during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boxed during the 4th quarter valued at about $816,000.

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc, formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

