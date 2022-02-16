Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Shares Gap Up to $9.03

Boxed Inc (NYSE:BOXD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.03, but opened at $9.24. Boxed shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 1,528 shares.
Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on Boxed in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.94.
About Boxed (NYSE:BOXD)
Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc, formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
