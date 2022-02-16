Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.91% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of NYSE:BOWL traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.30. 15,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,635. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46. Bowlero has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $12.63.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,759,000.
Isos Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Bowlero Corp.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bowlero (BOWL)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.