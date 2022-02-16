boohoo group’s (BOO) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 150 ($2.03) price objective on the stock.

BOO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut shares of boohoo group to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 135 ($1.83) to GBX 85 ($1.15) in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.50) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.71) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 329.50 ($4.46).

LON BOO opened at GBX 94.30 ($1.28) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 113.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 191.05. The stock has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.45. boohoo group has a 12-month low of GBX 85.06 ($1.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 376.21 ($5.09). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

